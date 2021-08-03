Dr. Martin Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Martin Cooper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Beverly Hills Spine Surgery8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-6628Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Martin Cooper MD Inc.120 S Spalding Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 659-6628
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Very Clean and office is very modern. His secretary is very patient, nice, answers questions and returns calls and emails. His assistants are very nice. Dr Cooper takes a conservative approach. He’s patient and will answer all your questions if you have any. He is sensitive to your needs and will give you his best care. He will be my neurosurgeon till he retires.
About Dr. Martin Cooper, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
