Super Profile

Dr. Martin Conley Jr, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Martin Conley Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Conley Jr works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main
    1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4579

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 30, 2022
    I have the greatest respect for Dr. Martin Conley,Jr. He is ALWAYS thorough and supportive of his patient 's needs which saved my mom 's life on at least two occasions. My family will be grateful for his service forever!
    L'Toynya McKoy-Messick — Oct 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Martin Conley Jr, MD
    About Dr. Martin Conley Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1376537118
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

