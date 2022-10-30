Dr. Martin Conley Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conley Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Conley Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Conley Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Conley Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4579
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conley Jr?
I have the greatest respect for Dr. Martin Conley,Jr. He is ALWAYS thorough and supportive of his patient 's needs which saved my mom 's life on at least two occasions. My family will be grateful for his service forever!
About Dr. Martin Conley Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1376537118
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conley Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conley Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Conley Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Conley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conley Jr works at
Dr. Conley Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conley Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Conley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conley Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.