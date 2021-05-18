Overview

Dr. Martin Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Wmchealth Laser Vein Center - Hawthorn in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.