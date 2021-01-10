Dr. Martin Citardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Citardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Citardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Citardi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
UT Physicians Otorhinolaryngology - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best
About Dr. Martin Citardi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ga Rhinology And Sinus Center Meml Med Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Citardi works at
