Dr. Martin Burke, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Burke, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Palos Community Hospital and Rochelle Community Hospital.
Dr. Burke works at
Locations
-
1
360 Psychiatry4950 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (773) 726-0853
-
2
Corvita Health & Associates2850 W 95th St Ste 305, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (773) 726-0853
-
3
CorVita Health & Associates16515 106th Ct, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (773) 432-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
CorVita Health & Associates1006 S Michigan Ave Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (773) 432-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Palos Community Hospital
- Rochelle Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Greatest cardiologist in the world! I saw several and none could figure out my issues. Dr. Burke worked with my neurologist and they figured out my head and heart issues. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Martin Burke, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912917030
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Notre Dame
- Cardiac Electrophysiology and Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
