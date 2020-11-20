Overview

Dr. Martin Burke, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Palos Community Hospital and Rochelle Community Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at 360 Psychiatry in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Evergreen Park, IL, Orland Park, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.