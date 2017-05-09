Dr. Martin Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Louisville401 E Chestnut St Unit 510, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-3650
Jewish Hospital Medical Center Northeast2401 Terra Crossing Blvd, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 589-0802
University of Louisville Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4799
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best neurologist I've worked with for my Myesthenia Gravis. He has my best interest at heart. It's well worth the 240 mile round trip to see him. In the past two years, I've been in the hospital in Owensboro and Dr. Brown has worked with the doctors here to help me recover.
About Dr. Martin Brown, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.