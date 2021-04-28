Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britos-Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Britos-Bray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonology & Critical Care at Wesley Chapel2700 Healing Way Ste 112, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 929-5226
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Britos-Bray?
Dr. Britos solved medical problems associated with both my lungs and my heart. When cardiologists weren't seeing the heart-related issues, Dr. Britos researched the connections between my lungs and heart and found that the heart was not pumping properly and was seeping fluids into my lungs causing numerous bouts of pneumonia. After a number of Pulmonologists could not find the root cause of pneumonia, Dr. Britos did, and by placing me on a maintenance dose of Lasix, kept fluids out of my lungs and resolved this serious medical issue. He improved the quality of my life, and I am forever grateful. Dr. Britos did his residency at Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the best in the nation. In addition, Dr. Britos has the best people skills / relates exceptionally well with his patience, all of which make him the real deal of Pulmonologists.
About Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD
- Pulmonology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1598781924
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University, Pulmonary & Critical Care Fellowship
- Osler Residency Training Program, Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britos-Bray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britos-Bray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britos-Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britos-Bray works at
Dr. Britos-Bray has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britos-Bray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Britos-Bray speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Britos-Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britos-Bray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britos-Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britos-Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.