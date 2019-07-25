See All General Surgeons in Enid, OK
Dr. M Bozeman, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. M Bozeman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bozeman works at St. Mary's General Surgery, ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Mary's General Surgery, ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery
    330 S 5th St Ste 401, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 249-3898
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ileus
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Ileus
Gallstones
Appendicitis

Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Gallbladder Removal
Intestinal Abscess
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Breast Cancer
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Umbilical Hernia
Wound Repair
Acid Reflux Surgery
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Empyema
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid Cancer
Parathyroidectomy
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vagotomy
  View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 25, 2019
    Great experience, nice professional office staff and doctor
    Jane — Jul 25, 2019
    About Dr. M Bozeman, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568421253
    Residency
    Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med, Thoracic Surgery Lsu Hlth Sci Ctr-Univ Hosp, General Surgery
    LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
