Dr. Martin Boyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Boyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Washington University School of Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 425 S Euclid Ave Ste 5505, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2813
- 3 660 S Euclid Ave # 8233, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
-
4
Washington University14532 South Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a wonderful doctor. He did carpal tunnel surgery on both wrists and I just Had Trigger finger repaired. He’s so easy going you don’t mind getting that injection!
About Dr. Martin Boyer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1891711024
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.