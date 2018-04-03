See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. Martin Boublik, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Martin Boublik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.

Dr. Boublik works at Shady Grove Fertility - Denver in Greenwood Village, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver
    8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 615E, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 694-3333
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 110, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 586-9500
  3. 3
    UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver
    175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 694-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OrthoColorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Treatment frequency



Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 03, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. Boublik for at least 15 years. There is no finer orthopedic surgeon in Colorado (and probably the US!). Dr. Boublik is smart, caring, empathetic, knowledgeable , compassionate, and a generally wonderful physician. I am grateful he is my orthopedic surgeon and would not hesitate to recommend him ever!
    Denver, CO and Tucson, AZ — Apr 03, 2018
    About Dr. Martin Boublik, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech
    NPI Number
    • 1447256979
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman Hawkins Clin
    Residency
    • Harvard Med School
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
