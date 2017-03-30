Dr. Martin Boscarino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boscarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Boscarino, MD
Dr. Martin Boscarino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.
Buffalo Niagara Retina Assocs6480 Main St Ste 6, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-3300
Buffalo Niagara Retina Assocs3670 S Benzing Rd Ste J, Orchard Park, NY 14127 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Buffalo Niagara Retina Assocs220 Red Tail Rd Ste 8, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 631-3300
- Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus
Dr. Boscarino has a great bedside manner. He took the time to explain my situation and options. I chose surgery to correct a macular pucker. My family members were also impressed with how he took time with them as well. I highly recommend him. His staff are all very pleasant and professional. I visited at both the Williamsville and Orchard Park offices. I received excellent care and professionalism at both and hardly any wait time.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- National Retina Institute
- Nassau University Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
