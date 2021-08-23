Dr. Blidner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Blidner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Blidner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Blidner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine150 Mundy St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 824-7117
-
2
Ramos Rheumatology650 Main St, Avoca, PA 18641 Directions (570) 826-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blidner?
he is fantastic. I feel very well due to Dr. Blidner
About Dr. Martin Blidner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1598827792
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blidner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blidner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blidner works at
Dr. Blidner has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blidner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blidner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blidner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blidner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blidner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.