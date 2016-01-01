Overview

Dr. Martin Blank, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Blank works at Christopher M Genco MD Pllc in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Wound Repair and Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.