Dr. Martin Blank, MD

General Surgery
32 years of experience
Dr. Martin Blank, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Blank works at Christopher M Genco MD Pllc in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Wound Repair and Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Christopher M Genco MD Pllc
    5560 Gratiot Rd Ste 1, Saginaw, MI 48638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 355-1982
    5580 State St Ste 8, Saginaw, MI 48603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 355-1982

Hospital Affiliations
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Wound Repair
Rib Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Wound Repair
Rib Fracture

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    About Dr. Martin Blank, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477538601
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blank works at Christopher M Genco MD Pllc in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Blank’s profile.

    Dr. Blank has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Wound Repair and Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Blank has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

