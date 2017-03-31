Overview

Dr. Martin Blanco-Eccleston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Placentia, CA. They graduated from National University Of Nicaragua and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Blanco-Eccleston works at Optum - Family Medicine in Placentia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.