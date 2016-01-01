Dr. Martin Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Berry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Berry, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Berry works at
Locations
Rheumatology Services Medical Group8329 Brimhall Rd Ste 801, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 695-8385
Rheumatology Services Medical Group77 Casa St Ste 101, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (661) 695-8385
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Principal Life
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martin Berry, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- St Marys Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berry speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
