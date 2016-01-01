Overview

Dr. Martin Berry, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Berry works at Rheumatology services in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.