Overview

Dr. Martin Benoit, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Laval U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Benoit works at Banner Arizona Medical Clinic in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.