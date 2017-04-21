See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Martin Belsky, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (9)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martin Belsky, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Belsky works at BELSKY MARTIN K DO in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martin K Belsky DO PC
    100 Brick Rd Ste 108, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 384-9239
  2. 2
    John H Tinker MD
    2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 306, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 810-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Testicular Dysfunction
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Testicular Dysfunction

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 21, 2017
    Great dr ask and listens to everything. Very pleasant and knowledgeable
    Sewell, NJ — Apr 21, 2017
    About Dr. Martin Belsky, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093809238
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Belsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belsky has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Belsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

