Dr. Martin Bastuba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Bastuba, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Bastuba works at
Locations
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 644-6702
Fertility Center of California6699 Alvarado Rd Ste 2208, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 286-3520
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was really scared to get my vasectomy. Dr. Bastuba and team made it such a pleasant experience. I will forever recommend them!
About Dr. Martin Bastuba, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790769016
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Emory University
- Wayne State Univ Som
