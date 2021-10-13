Overview

Dr. Martin Bastuba, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Bastuba works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.