Overview

Dr. Martin Baskin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Baskin works at Manhattan West Medical in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.