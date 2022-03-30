Overview

Dr. Martin Basaldua, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Basaldua works at Diagnostic Affiliates of Northeast Houston PLLC in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.