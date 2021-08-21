Dr. Martin Bartels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Bartels, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Bartels, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Bartels works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Arizona Allergy Associates PC6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 335, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 722-2202
-
2
Allergy Asthma Associates PC7510 N Oracle Rd Ste 202, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 722-2202
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartels?
Dr Bartels is excellent! His initial exams are thorough and discussed at length. His office staff are helpful, pleasant and knowledgeable. Its hard to believe, but I actually look forward to getting my shots!
About Dr. Martin Bartels, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417949710
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartels has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartels accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartels works at
Dr. Bartels has seen patients for Hives, Pollen Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.