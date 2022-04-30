See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Overview

Dr. Martin Barandes, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Barandes works at Amar Lal Purohit PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amar Lal Purohit PC
    155 E 76Th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-0622

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Apr 30, 2022
    Dr. Branandes is great. I've been going to him for 20 years. He tells it like it is. He is old school which I love. The new generations might not like his tell it like it is attitude. He is great.
    — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Martin Barandes, MD

    • Nuclear Medicine
    • 59 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205860038
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell-Ny Hosp
    • New York Meml Canc Hosp
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Barandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barandes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barandes works at Amar Lal Purohit PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Barandes’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Barandes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barandes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

