Dr. Martin Backer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Backer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Yakima, WA.
Locations
Memorial Pharmacy At Cornerstone4003 CREEKSIDE LOOP, Yakima, WA 98908 Directions (509) 248-3263Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Winthrop Infectious Disease Associates222 Station Plz N Ste 432, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2507
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Backer was called in as a consultant while I was at Memorial Hospital being treated for e coli. because my doctor was having trouble determining the cause. I was impressed with the thoroughness of Dr Backer's exam and the time he took to review my symptoms.
About Dr. Martin Backer, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
