Dr. Martin Ast, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Ast, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital and Southeast Hospital.
Locations
BJC Medical Group10 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Progress West Hospital
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son was 18 when he suddenly went into SVT. He didn’t respond to the typical conversion medications, but they did find a drug to bring him back to a normal rhythm. Dr Ast has followed him ever since and we couldn’t be happier with the quality of care he’s received. If you are in need of a cardiologist, I highly recommend Dr Ast
About Dr. Martin Ast, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1679515415
Education & Certifications
- St-Louis University Health Science Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ast has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ast accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ast has seen patients for Heart Disease, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ast on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ast.
