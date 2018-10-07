Overview

Dr. Martin Ast, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital and Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Ast works at BJC Medical Group Cardiology in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.