Dr. Alongi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Alongi, DPM
Dr. Martin Alongi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Beverly Hills Podiatry416 N Bedford Dr Ste 307, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-5483
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
This is one of the most well run doctor’s offices I have visited. Dr. Alongi is extremely knowledgeable, kind, and professional. Thank you for everything!
- English
Dr. Alongi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alongi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alongi has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alongi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alongi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alongi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alongi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alongi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.