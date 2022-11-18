Dr. Martin Albornoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albornoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Albornoz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Albornoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Albornoz works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Saint Agnes Heart Care3407 Wilkens Ave Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 644-5111
-
2
Saint Agnes Medical Group: Maryland Cardiovascular Specialists Catonsville6501 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 740-0549
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albornoz?
Dr. Albornoz is a fantastic Cardiologist. He listens to your concerns and makes you feel at ease during your visit. I trust his medical judgement and respect him as a medical professional.
About Dr. Martin Albornoz, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780687178
Education & Certifications
- USC/USC-LAC Med Ctr
- U Tex San Antonio
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albornoz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albornoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albornoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albornoz works at
Dr. Albornoz has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albornoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albornoz speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Albornoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albornoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albornoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albornoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.