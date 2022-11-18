Overview

Dr. Martin Albornoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Albornoz works at Ascension Saint Agnes Heart Care in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Catonsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.