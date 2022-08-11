Overview

Dr. Martin Acquadro, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Andover, MA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Carney Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Acquadro works at Andover Surgery Center in Andover, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA and Dorchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.