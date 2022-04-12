Overview

Dr. Martiann Bohl-Witchey, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owasso, OK. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Bohl-Witchey works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Women's Health Owasso in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.