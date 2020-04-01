Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marthel Parsons, MD
Overview
Dr. Marthel Parsons, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina.
Locations
- 1 9205 E US HIGHWAY 40, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 737-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parsons is amazing at her work She makes sure she understands my issues and doesn’t push me out the door when my time is over. Very caring.
About Dr. Marthel Parsons, MD
- English
- 1427018035
Education & Certifications
- Escuela De Medicina
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.