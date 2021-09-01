Dr. Marthe Gabey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marthe Gabey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marthe Gabey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, NY. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital, Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Gabey works at
Locations
-
1
Marthe Ann Gabey, MD, PC333 Hoosick St, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 271-1454
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabey?
Dr. Gabey is a credit to her profession. She made a surgical procedure be a pleasant experience for me. I recommend Dr. Gabey without any reservations.
About Dr. Marthe Gabey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1194767558
Education & Certifications
- Albany Prs
- Medical College of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabey works at
Dr. Gabey has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.