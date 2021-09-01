Overview

Dr. Marthe Gabey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, NY. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital, Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Gabey works at Marthe Ann Gabey, MD, PC in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.