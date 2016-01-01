Overview

Dr. Martha Wittenberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.



Dr. Wittenberg works at Institute For Progressive Medcn in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.