Dr. Martha Wills, MD
Dr. Martha Wills, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and WHS East Campus.
1
Martha P. Wills, MD, FACS, PA3848 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 595-8822
2
Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.4351 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 404, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 595-8822
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- WHS East Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred by my PCP. Dr. Wills did a wonderful surgical procedure that healed quickly with no side effects. Procedure was done in fall of 2020.
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- General Surgery
Dr. Wills has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wills has seen patients for Appendicitis, Gallstones, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wills.
