Dr. Martha Valdivia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Valdivia works at Montefiore at 629 West 185th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.