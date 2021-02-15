Overview

Dr. Martha Terris, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Terris works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

