Dr. Martha Terris, MD
Overview
Dr. Martha Terris, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Terris works at
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Charlie Norwood VAMC1 Freedom Way # 293, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martha Terris, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1215948211
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Duke University Hospital|Duke University Medical Center
- Duke U Med Ctr/Duke Hosp
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terris has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Terris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
