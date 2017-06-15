See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Martha St John, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (58)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Martha St John, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. St John works at Dr. Martha St. John in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martha St John, MD & Associates
    14811 Saint Marys Ln Ste 270, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 497-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 15, 2017
    She is very compassionate and listens to me I have been seeing her for several years and although she is not on my insurance and I have to pay full amount I don't mind at all!
    julie ritchie in Houston, TX — Jun 15, 2017
    About Dr. Martha St John, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073534921
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Rice University
    • Psychiatry
