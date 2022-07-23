Overview

Dr. Martha Sosa-Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Sosa-Johnson works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.