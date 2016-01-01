Overview

Dr. Martha Small, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Small works at Pediatric Healthcare Associates in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.