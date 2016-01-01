Dr. Schatz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martha Schatz, MD
Overview
Dr. Martha Schatz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Schatz works at
Locations
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 567-8400Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Uhs Acute Care Robert B Green Campus903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 358-5437
Heb Pharmacy #6478300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9400Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martha Schatz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154383248
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
