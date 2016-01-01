Overview

Dr. Martha Schatz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Schatz works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Diplopia and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.