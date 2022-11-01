Overview

Dr. Martha Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Dr.Martha Rodriguez in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.