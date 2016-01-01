Overview

Dr. Martha Preciado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Preciado works at Preciado Cardiology Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.