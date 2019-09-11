Overview

Dr. Martha Pizzarello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Pizzarello works at Center for OB/Gyn in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.