Overview

Dr. Martha Munden, MD is a Pediatric Radiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Munden works at Medical University SC Trm Sgy in Charleston, SC with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.