Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martha Moss, MD
Overview
Dr. Martha Moss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Locations
- 1 1495 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (781) 878-5200
-
2
Smithkline Beecham Clin Lab340 Wood Rd, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 878-5200
-
3
South Shore Medical Center - Kingston5 Tarkiln Rd, Kingston, MA 02364 Directions (781) 585-2200
-
4
South Shore Medical Center143 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 878-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martha Moss, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023074366
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
