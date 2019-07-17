Dr. Mims has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martha Mims, MD
Dr. Martha Mims, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
The Smith Clinic2525a Holly Hall St, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 566-3430
Harris Health System2525 HOLLY HALL ST, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 566-3303
Baylor College of Medicine1 Baylor Plz, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-7535
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is an amazing doctor with a wonderful bedside manner! She saved my dad's life. I would recommend her to everyone that needed this type of doctor. A++
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Mims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mims has seen patients for Anemia, Pancytopenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mims. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.