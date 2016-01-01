Dr. Martha Middlemist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middlemist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Middlemist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Middlemist, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Middlemist works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics 52809094 E Mineral Cir Ste 120, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0826Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday10:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Middlemist?
About Dr. Martha Middlemist, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1023070901
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Middlemist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Middlemist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middlemist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Middlemist works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Middlemist. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middlemist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middlemist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middlemist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.