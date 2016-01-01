Dr. Martha Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Martha Mejia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Mejia works at
Locations
-
1
Sequoia Medical Clinic1660 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-9085Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mejia?
About Dr. Martha Mejia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871520155
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia works at
Dr. Mejia speaks Spanish.
Dr. Mejia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
