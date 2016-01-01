Overview

Dr. Martha Mejia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Mejia works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in San Carlos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.