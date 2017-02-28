Dr. Martha McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Martha McLaughlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration.
AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN At Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 200, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
- AdventHealth Celebration
Dr. McLaughlin spent a great deal of time with me during my first visit. She always makes me feel like I'm her only patient and that my questions and concerns are valid. She advises me but also respects my input on my medical care. I feel very safe and confident with her as my care provider. The office staff is also very lovely and friendly.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.