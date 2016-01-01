Overview

Dr. Martha Lapietra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Lapietra works at Kpc Promise Hospital of Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.