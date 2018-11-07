Overview

Dr. Martha Lacy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Lacy works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

