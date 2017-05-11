See All Psychiatrists in Manhattan Beach, CA
Dr. Martha Koo, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Martha Koo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Koo works at Neuro Wellness Spa in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuro Wellness Spa
    1101 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 201, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 847-3984
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 11, 2017
    Dr. Koo is the most compassionate healthcare provider I have ever encountered. I have seen several providers over the years and most were good but my experiences with Martha have been the best. I always feel listened to and her recommendations have been well received. If your looking for a caring provider who sincerely cares about people and there well being Dr. Koo is hands down the best!
    J. Taylor in Manhattan Beach, CA — May 11, 2017
    About Dr. Martha Koo, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497899728
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martha Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koo works at Neuro Wellness Spa in Manhattan Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Koo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

